Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Alignment Healthcare (ALHC - Free Report) reported $681.29 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 47.3%. EPS of -$0.13 for the same period compares to -$0.15 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $632.81 million, representing a surprise of +7.66%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.14.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Alignment Healthcare performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Medical Benefit Ratio

    : 88.7% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 88.1%.

  • Health Plan Membership - Ending

    : 175,100 compared to the 168,035 average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Revenues- Earned premiums

    : $674.09 million compared to the $631.17 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +47.5% year over year.

  • Revenues- Other

    : $7.19 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30.7%.
Shares of Alignment Healthcare have returned +9.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

