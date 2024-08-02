Back to top

El Pollo Loco (LOCO) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

El Pollo Loco Holdings (LOCO - Free Report) reported $122.18 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.6%. EPS of $0.26 for the same period compares to $0.23 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $121.06 million, representing a surprise of +0.93%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +23.81%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how El Pollo Loco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable restaurant sales - System-wide

    : 4.5% versus 4.6% estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Stores at the End of Period - Franchise restaurants

    : 324 versus 325 estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Stores at the End of Period - Total Restaurants

    : 495 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 497.

  • Stores at the End of Period - Company-owned Restaurants

    : 171 compared to the 173 average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Comparable restaurant sales - Franchise restaurants

    : 5.3% compared to the 5.8% average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Comparable restaurant sales - Company-owned Restaurants

    : 3.4% compared to the 3.4% average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Revenue- Company-operated restaurant revenue

    : $102.31 million compared to the $101.28 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.5% year over year.

  • Revenue- Franchise advertising fee revenue

    : $8.22 million versus $8.14 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10% change.

  • Revenue- Franchise revenue

    : $11.65 million versus $11.63 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.1% change.
Shares of El Pollo Loco have returned +10.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

