Back to top

Image: Bigstock

RLJ Lodging (RLJ) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

RLJ Lodging (RLJ - Free Report) reported $369.3 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.5%. EPS of $0.51 for the same period compares to $0.22 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $367.07 million, representing a surprise of +0.61%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.25%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how RLJ Lodging performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Room revenue

    : $303.65 million versus $302.64 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.8% change.

  • Revenue- Other revenue

    : $24.80 million versus $24.04 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.3% change.

  • Revenue- Food and beverage revenue

    : $40.84 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $39.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.1%.

  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted)

    : $0.20 compared to the $0.14 average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for RLJ Lodging here>>>

Shares of RLJ Lodging have returned +0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise