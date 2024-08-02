Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI - Free Report) reported $252.75 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1%. EPS of $0.71 for the same period compares to $0.25 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $249.5 million, representing a surprise of +1.30%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.90%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.69.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Omega Healthcare Investors performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Interest income

    : $38.04 million compared to the $36.54 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Revenues- Real estate tax and ground lease income

    : $3.91 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.3%.

  • Revenues- Non-real estate loans interest income

    : $7.08 million versus $7.12 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Revenues- Miscellaneous income

    : $0.39 million versus $0.58 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -75.8% change.

  • Revenues- Rental income

    : $210.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $213.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.1%.

  • Revenues- Real estate loans interest income

    : $30.96 million versus $28.15 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Diluted- Net income (loss)

    : $0.45 compared to the $0.36 average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors have returned +7.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

