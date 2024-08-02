Back to top

Air Lease (AL) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Air Lease (AL - Free Report) reported $667.29 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.8%. EPS of $1.23 for the same period compares to $1.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.00% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $687.93 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.56, the EPS surprise was -21.15%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Air Lease performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Number of Aircraft in Service - Owned fleet

    : 474 versus 482 estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Revenues- Aircraft sales, trading and other

    : $57.78 million compared to the $59.64 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.5% year over year.

  • Revenues- Rental of flight equipment

    : $609.51 million versus $638.16 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.4% change.
Shares of Air Lease have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

