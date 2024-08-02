Back to top

DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH - Free Report) reported $309.28 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.2%. EPS of $0.34 for the same period compares to $0.17 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $301.38 million, representing a surprise of +2.62%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.25%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.32.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how DiamondRock Hospitality performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rooms

    : $203.49 million versus $204.55 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.1% change.

  • Revenues- Other

    : $27.68 million versus $26.31 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.3% change.

  • Revenues- Food and beverage

    : $78.11 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $70.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.3%.

  • Net Earnings (Loss) Per Share (Diluted)

    : $0.10 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.19.
Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

