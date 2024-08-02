Back to top

RMR Group (RMR) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, RMR Group (RMR - Free Report) reported revenue of $205.48 million, down 26.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.37, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $227.68 million, representing a surprise of -9.75%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -5.13%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how RMR Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Total management, incentive and advisory services revenues- Advisory services

    : $1.13 million versus $1.18 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.2% change.

  • Revenues- Total reimbursable costs- Other reimbursable expenses

    : $132.34 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $156.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -22.6%.

  • Revenues- Total management, incentive and advisory services revenues

    : $49.27 million versus $49.66 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -46.7% change.

  • Revenues- Total management, incentive and advisory services revenues- Management services

    : $47.77 million versus $48.47 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.1% change.
Shares of RMR Group have returned +14.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

