American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, American Homes 4 Rent (AMH - Free Report) reported revenue of $423.49 million, up 7.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.45, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $412.18 million, representing a surprise of +2.74%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.65%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.43.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how American Homes 4 Rent performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Core revenues

    : $376.12 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $371.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.6%.

  • Revenues- Non-Same-Home core revenues

    : $37.36 million compared to the $33.34 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -23.2% year over year.

  • Revenues- Tenant charge-backs

    : $47.37 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $47.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%.

  • Revenues- Same-Home core revenues

    : $338.76 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $337.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.5%.

  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted)

    : $0.25 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.14.
Shares of American Homes 4 Rent have returned -3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

