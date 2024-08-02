Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Upland Software (UPLD) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2024, Upland Software (UPLD - Free Report) reported revenue of $69.34 million, down 6.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.19, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $67.91 million, representing a surprise of +2.11%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +26.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.15.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Upland Software performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Professional services

    : $2.11 million versus $2.16 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -23.5% change.

  • Revenue- Total product- Perpetual license

    : $1.73 million compared to the $1.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +38.2% year over year.

  • Revenue- Total product- Subscription and support

    : $65.50 million compared to the $64.58 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.1% year over year.

  • Revenue- Total product

    : $67.23 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $66.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.3%.
Shares of Upland Software have returned -13.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise