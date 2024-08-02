Back to top

Bright Horizons (BFAM) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM - Free Report) reported revenue of $670.06 million, up 11.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.88, compared to $0.64 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $664.54 million, representing a surprise of +0.83%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +22.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.72.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Bright Horizons performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Full service center-based child care

    : $507.08 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $505.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.6%.

  • Revenue- Educational advisory and other services

    : $26.49 million versus $26.36 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.3% change.

  • Revenue- Back-up care

    : $136.49 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $131.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.3%.

  • Income from operations- Full service center-based child care

    : $32.64 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $24.38 million.

  • Income from operations- Educational advisory and other services

    : $4.82 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.73 million.

  • Income from operations- Back-up care

    : $31.59 million compared to the $27.06 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Bright Horizons have returned +9.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

