Twilio (TWLO) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Twilio (TWLO - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.08 billion, up 4.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.87, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06 billion, representing a surprise of +2.59%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +22.54%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.71.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Twilio performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate

    : 102% compared to the 101% average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Number of Active Customer

    : 316,000 compared to the 315,000 average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Revenue- Segment

    : $75.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $73.73 million.

  • Revenue- Communications

    : $1.01 billion versus $980.05 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Twilio have returned +4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

