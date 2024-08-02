Back to top

Post Holdings (POST) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Post Holdings (POST - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.95 billion, up 4.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.54, compared to $1.52 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.22% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.01 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.21, the EPS surprise was +27.27%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Post Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Post Consumer Brands

    : $1.01 billion versus $1.05 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.7% change.

  • Net Sales- Refrigerated Retail

    : $214.40 million versus $225.13 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.1% change.

  • Net Sales- Foodservice

    : $589.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $589.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.4%.

  • Net Sales- Weetabix

    : $136.10 million compared to the $143.54 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.4% year over year.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Post Consumer Brands

    : $193.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $182.67 million.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Weetabix

    : $34.20 million versus $29.20 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Foodservice

    : $120.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $100.75 million.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate/ Other

    : -$21.20 million versus -$23.70 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Adjusted EBITDA- Refrigerated Retail

    : $23.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $35.94 million.
Shares of Post Holdings have returned +4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

