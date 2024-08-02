Back to top

WillScot (WSC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

WillScot (WSC - Free Report) reported $604.59 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.9%. EPS of $0.39 for the same period compares to $0.43 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $612.99 million, representing a surprise of -1.37%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how WillScot performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Leasing and services revenue- leasing

    : $458.59 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $477.10 million.

  • Sale- Rental units

    : $16.47 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $13.30 million.

  • Sale- New units

    : $21.38 million versus $13.96 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Leasing and services revenue- Delivery and installation

    : $108.15 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $108.69 million.
Shares of WillScot have returned +9.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

