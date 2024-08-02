Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Hub Group (HUBG) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Hub Group (HUBG - Free Report) reported $986.5 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.2%. EPS of $0.47 for the same period compares to $0.72 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -10.33% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.1 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48, the EPS surprise was -2.08%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hub Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating Revenue- Logistics

    : $459.09 million versus $501.81 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Operating Revenue- Intermodal and Transportation Solutions

    : $561.03 million versus $588.01 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Operating Revenue- Inter-segment eliminations

    : -$33.63 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$25.33 million.
Shares of Hub Group have returned +8.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

