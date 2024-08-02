Back to top

Integral Ad Science (IAS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Integral Ad Science (IAS - Free Report) reported revenue of $129.01 million, up 13.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.05, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $126.13 million, representing a surprise of +2.28%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +66.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.03.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Integral Ad Science performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Optimization revenue

    : $58.50 million compared to the $57.17 million average estimate based on five analysts.

  • Revenue- Publisher revenue

    : $17.80 million compared to the $16.84 million average estimate based on five analysts.

  • Revenue- Measurement revenue

    : $52.70 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $51.71 million.
Shares of Integral Ad Science have returned +5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

