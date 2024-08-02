Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Merit Medical (MMSI) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, Merit Medical (MMSI - Free Report) reported revenue of $338 million, up 5.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.92, compared to $0.81 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.92% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $334.94 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.88, the EPS surprise was +4.55%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Merit Medical performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Cardiovascular- Peripheral Intervention

    : $139.25 million versus $136.13 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.6% change.

  • Revenue- Cardiovascular- Cardiac Intervention

    : $93.86 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $96.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.1%.

  • Revenue- Endoscopy

    : $10.19 million compared to the $9.70 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16% year over year.

  • Revenue- Cardiovascular- OEM

    : $44.29 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $43.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.9%.

  • Revenue- Cardiovascular- Custom Procedural Solutions

    : $50.42 million versus $49.04 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.1% change.

  • Revenue- Cardiovascular

    : $327.82 million compared to the $325.15 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.3% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Merit Medical here>>>

Shares of Merit Medical have returned -0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise