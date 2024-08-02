Back to top

Image: Bigstock

DMC Global (BOOM) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

DMC Global (BOOM - Free Report) reported $171.18 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 9.3%. EPS of $0.29 for the same period compares to $0.72 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.46% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $165.45 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.13, the EPS surprise was +123.08%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how DMC Global performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Arcadia

    : $69.75 million compared to the $65.80 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.9% year over year.

  • Net Sales- NobelClad

    : $25.22 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $25.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.9%.

  • Net Sales- DynaEnergetics

    : $76.21 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $74.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.1%.
Shares of DMC Global have returned -6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Published in

