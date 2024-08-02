Back to top

Workiva (WK) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Workiva (WK - Free Report) reported revenue of $177.5 million, up 14.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.16, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $175.04 million, representing a surprise of +1.41%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -11.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.18.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Workiva performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Professional Services

    : $16.77 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $17.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.1%.

  • Revenue- Subscription and support

    : $160.74 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $158 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.5%.

  • Gross profit- Professional services (non-GAAP)

    : $4.30 million compared to the $4.11 million average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Gross profit- Subscription and support (non-GAAP)

    : $134.73 million compared to the $130.91 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Workiva have returned +1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

