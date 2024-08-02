Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Reinsurance Group (RGA) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Reinsurance Group (RGA - Free Report) reported $5.15 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 20.3%. EPS of $5.48 for the same period compares to $4.40 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.92 billion, representing a surprise of +4.70%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.93%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.94.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Reinsurance Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Net premiums

    : $3.92 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.94 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.5%.

  • Revenues- Other revenues

    : $147 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $95.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +72.9%.

  • Revenues- Investment income, net of related expenses/ Net investment income

    : $1.08 billion versus $948.33 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.3% change.
Shares of Reinsurance Group have returned +10% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

