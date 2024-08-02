Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Cable One (CABO) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, Cable One (CABO - Free Report) reported revenue of $394.46 million, down 7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $8.16, compared to $10.43 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.69% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $401.23 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $10.36, the EPS surprise was -21.24%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cable One performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Residential Data

    : $230.40 million versus $234.06 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.7% change.

  • Revenues- Residential Video

    : $57.18 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $56.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.6%.

  • Revenues- Other

    : $23.33 million versus $25.03 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.7% change.

  • Revenues- Business services(Business data+Business other)

    : $75.35 million versus $77.28 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.9% change.

  • Revenues- Residential Voice

    : $8.20 million compared to the $8.27 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.7% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Cable One here>>>

Shares of Cable One have returned +18.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Cable One, Inc. (CABO) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise