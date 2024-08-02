Back to top

Compared to Estimates, TransMedics (TMDX) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, TransMedics (TMDX - Free Report) reported revenue of $114.31 million, up 117.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.35, compared to -$0.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $98.63 million, representing a surprise of +15.89%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +66.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how TransMedics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenues- United States

    : $108.46 million compared to the $88.26 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +121.6% year over year.

  • Geographic Revenues- All other countries

    : $4.72 million compared to the $4.44 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +34.1% year over year.

  • Net revenue by OCS product- OCS Lung net revenue

    : $4.69 million compared to the $4.98 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +45.7% year over year.

  • Net revenue by OCS product- OCS Liver net revenue

    : $77.04 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $66.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +135.7%.

  • Net revenue by OCS product- OCS Heart net revenue

    : $31.44 million compared to the $23.99 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +89.8% year over year.
Shares of TransMedics have returned -4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

