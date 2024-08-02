Back to top

CareTrust REIT (CTRE) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, CareTrust REIT (CTRE - Free Report) reported revenue of $68.89 million, up 33.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.36, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.81% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $66.36 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how CareTrust REIT performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Interest and other income

    : $13.48 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $11.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +254.1%.

  • Revenues- Rental income

    : $55.41 million compared to the $53.50 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.1% year over year.

  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted)

    : $0.07 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.26.
View all Key Company Metrics for CareTrust REIT here>>>

Shares of CareTrust REIT have returned +6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

