Compared to Estimates, eBay (EBAY) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

eBay (EBAY - Free Report) reported $2.57 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. EPS of $1.18 for the same period compares to $1.03 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.53 billion, representing a surprise of +1.79%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.42%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.13.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how eBay performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Active Buyers

    : 132 million versus 132.04 million estimated by five analysts on average.

  • Gross merchandise volume (GMV)

    : $18.42 billion versus $18.07 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

  • Gross merchandise volume - US

    : $8.80 billion compared to the $8.68 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

  • Gross merchandise volume - International

    : $9.62 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $9.38 billion.

  • Total transaction take rate

    : 14% versus 13.8% estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of eBay have returned +5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

