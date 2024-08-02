Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Clearwater Analytics (CWAN) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Clearwater Analytics (CWAN - Free Report) reported $106.79 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.8%. EPS of $0.10 for the same period compares to $0.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $105.56 million, representing a surprise of +1.17%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.10.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Clearwater Analytics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total ARR

    : $427.20 million versus $426.34 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Number of Clients

    : 1,300 versus 1,406 estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Net revenue retention rate

    : 110% versus 110% estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Clearwater Analytics have returned +5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

