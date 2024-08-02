Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 2nd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AGCO Corporation (AGCO - Free Report) is an agricultural machinery company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR - Free Report) is a gaming technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21.1% downward over the last 60 days.

DoorDash, Inc. (DASH - Free Report) is an e-commerce platform provider.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.5% downward over the last 60 days.

