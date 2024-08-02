See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Volatility ETF (VXX) Hit a New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX - Free Report) is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 173.7% from its 52-week low price of $39.98/share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
VXX in Focus
The underlying S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index Total Return offers exposure to a daily rolling long position in the first and second month VIX futures contracts and reflects views of the future direction of the VIX index at the time of expiration of the VIX futures contracts comprising the Index. The product charges 89 bps in annual fees.
Why the Move?
Volatility has increased lately as tech stocks – long-standing winners – have been suffering due to mounting doubts over whether the huge investments made by big tech in artificial intelligence (AI) will pay off later than expected.
More Gains Ahead?
Currently, VXX might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a negative weighted alpha of 44.79, which doesn’t ensure a good momentum from here.