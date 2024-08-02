Back to top

Company News for Aug 2, 2024

  • Eli Lilly and Company ((LLY - Free Report) ) shares gained 3.5% after trial results showed that Zepbound reduces hospitalization, death, and other risks in obese adults with common heart failure.
     
  • MGM Resorts International ((MGM - Free Report) ) shares tumbled 13.2% after the company raised concerns about weaker-than-expected bookings for November's Formula 1 race in Las Vegas.
     
  • The Southern Company ((SO - Free Report) ) shares rose 4.9% after reporting second-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.09 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.91.
     
  • Shares of TC Energy Corporation ((TRP - Free Report) ) rose 1.5% after reporting second-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.69 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.65.
     

