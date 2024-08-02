We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Gear Up for Dynatrace (DT) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Dynatrace (DT - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.29 per share, reflecting an increase of 7.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $392.2 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.8%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Dynatrace metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Services' to come in at $17.11 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.1%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Subscriptions' will reach $375.13 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18.5%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)- Total' at $1.53 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year.
Analysts forecast 'Gross profit- Subscriptions' to reach $328.90 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $273.55 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Dynatrace here>>>
Over the past month, shares of Dynatrace have returned -5.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. Currently, DT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>