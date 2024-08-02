We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Exploring Analyst Estimates for Trimble (TRMB) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
Wall Street analysts expect Trimble Navigation (TRMB - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 10.9%. Revenues are expected to be $860.83 million, down 13.4% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Trimble metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Subscription and services' will likely reach $511.12 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.6% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Product' will reach $331.73 million. The estimate suggests a change of -32.4% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR)' stands at $2.21 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.88 billion.
