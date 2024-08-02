We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Insights Into Shopify (SHOP) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Shopify (SHOP - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 42.9%. Revenues are expected to be $2 billion, up 18.3% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 3.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Shopify metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Merchant solutions' should arrive at $1.47 billion. The estimate points to a change of +17.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Subscription solutions' reaching $533.71 million. The estimate suggests a change of +20.2% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV)' will reach $65.55 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $55.01 billion.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR)' of $155.95 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $139 million.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Shopify Plus contributed' at $49.01 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $41 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts predict that the 'Gross Payments Volume (GPV)' will reach $39.88 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $31.68 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross Profit- Merchant solutions' should come in at $587.00 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $476 million.
Analysts forecast 'Gross Profit- Subscription solutions' to reach $436.62 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $359 million.
Over the past month, shares of Shopify have returned -12.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. Currently, SHOP carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>