Unveiling Monster Beverage (MNST) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Monster Beverage (MNST - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.45 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 15.4%. Revenues are expected to be $2.02 billion, up 9.1% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Monster Beverage metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Alcohol Brands' will reach $61.09 million. The estimate points to a change of 0% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Strategic Brands' reaching $105.17 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.5% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Monster Energy Drinks' at $1.87 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +10.6% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Other' should arrive at $8.05 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.1% from the year-ago quarter.
Monster Beverage shares have witnessed a change of +4.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MNST is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>