Image: Bigstock
What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About HubSpot (HUBS) Q2 Earnings
Wall Street analysts forecast that HubSpot (HUBS - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.63 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 21.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $618.81 million, exhibiting an increase of 17% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 23.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific HubSpot metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Subscription' will reach $606.22 million. The estimate points to a change of +17.1% from the year-ago quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Professional services and other' should arrive at $12.59 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.8% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Total Customers' to reach 226,632. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 184,924 in the same quarter last year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Subscription Revenue per Customer' reaching $10,961.46. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $11,432 in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross margin (Non-GAAP)- Subscription' will reach $530.19 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $447.78 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for HubSpot here>>>
Shares of HubSpot have experienced a change of -18.7% in the past month compared to the -0.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), HUBS is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>