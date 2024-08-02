Back to top

U.S. Cellular (USM) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, United States Cellular (USM - Free Report) reported revenue of $927 million, down 3.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.20, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $924.97 million, representing a surprise of +0.22%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +100.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.10.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how U.S. Cellular performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Churn rate - Postpaid

    : 1.2% compared to the 1.1% average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Net additions (losses) - Retail Connections - Prepaid

    : 3 million versus -8.3 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Customers -Total (Total connections)

    : 4.47 million compared to the 4.5 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Net additions (losses) - Retail Connections - Postpaid

    : -24 million versus -41.91 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Churn Rate - Prepaid

    : 3.6% compared to the 4.1% average estimate based on three analysts.

  • ARPU - Prepaid

    : $32.37 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $32.42.

  • ARPU - Postpaid

    : $51.45 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $51.87.

  • Retail Connections Total at end of period - Prepaid

    : 439 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 428.56 thousand.

  • Gross additions - Retail Connections - Postpaid

    : 117 million versus 94.94 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Retail Connections Total at end of period - Postpaid

    : 4.03 million versus 4.01 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Operating Revenues- Equipment sales

    : $184 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $179.92 million.

  • Operating Revenues- Service

    : $743 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $743.47 million.
Shares of U.S. Cellular have returned -2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

