Image: Bigstock
U.S. Cellular (USM) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended June 2024, United States Cellular (USM - Free Report) reported revenue of $927 million, down 3.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.20, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $924.97 million, representing a surprise of +0.22%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +100.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.10.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how U.S. Cellular performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Churn rate - Postpaid: 1.2% compared to the 1.1% average estimate based on three analysts.
Net additions (losses) - Retail Connections - Prepaid: 3 million versus -8.3 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Customers -Total (Total connections): 4.47 million compared to the 4.5 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Net additions (losses) - Retail Connections - Postpaid: -24 million versus -41.91 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Churn Rate - Prepaid: 3.6% compared to the 4.1% average estimate based on three analysts.
ARPU - Prepaid: $32.37 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $32.42.
ARPU - Postpaid: $51.45 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $51.87.
Retail Connections Total at end of period - Prepaid: 439 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 428.56 thousand.
Gross additions - Retail Connections - Postpaid: 117 million versus 94.94 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Retail Connections Total at end of period - Postpaid: 4.03 million versus 4.01 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Operating Revenues- Equipment sales: $184 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $179.92 million.
Operating Revenues- Service: $743 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $743.47 million.
Shares of U.S. Cellular have returned -2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.