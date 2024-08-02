Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Dominion Energy (D) Q2 Earnings

Dominion Energy (D - Free Report) reported $3.49 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.1%. EPS of $0.55 for the same period compares to $0.53 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -6.11% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.71 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.58, the EPS surprise was -5.17%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dominion Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total operating revenue - Dominion Energy Virginia

    : $2.54 billion compared to the $2.35 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Total operating revenue - Contracted Energy

    : $284 million compared to the $305.41 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Total operating revenue - Dominion Energy South Carolina

    : $762 million versus $782.97 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Dominion Energy have returned +12.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

