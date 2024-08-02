Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Perrigo (PRGO) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Perrigo (PRGO - Free Report) reported $1.07 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 10.7%. EPS of $0.53 for the same period compares to $0.63 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -5.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48, the EPS surprise was +10.42%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Perrigo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA)

    : $634.10 million compared to the $675.46 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.5% year over year.

  • Net Sales- Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI)

    : $431.30 million compared to the $455.56 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.5% year over year.

  • Net Sales- CSCA- Oral care

    : $73.20 million versus $72.11 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.8% change.

  • Net Sales- CSCA- Nutrition

    : $86.10 million versus $73.56 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -47.8% change.

  • Net Sales- CSCA- Healthy Lifestyle

    : $69.10 million compared to the $69.83 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.7% year over year.

  • Net Sales- CSCA- Upper Respiratory

    : $118.80 million compared to the $137.02 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.7% year over year.

  • Gross Profit- Consumer Self-Care International- Adjusted (CSCI)

    : $231.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $236.90 million.

  • Gross Profit- Consumer Self-Care Americas- Adjusted (CSCA)

    : $201.30 million compared to the $209.90 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Perrigo here>>>

Shares of Perrigo have returned +7.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise