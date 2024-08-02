Compared to Estimates, Brookfield Renewable (BEP) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (
BEP Quick Quote BEP - Free Report) reported $830 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.4%. EPS of -$0.28 for the same period compares to -$0.10 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -9.32% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $915.31 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.13, the EPS surprise was -315.38%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Brookfield Renewable performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Actual Generation - Hydroelectric - North America: 2,987 GWh versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 3,414.19 GWh. Actual Generation - Wind - Total: 2,108 GWh versus 2,224.41 GWh estimated by eight analysts on average. Actual Generation - Solar: 1,109 GWh versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 1,156.9 GWh. Actual Generation - Hydroelectric - Brazil: 1,029 GWh versus 1,028.49 GWh estimated by seven analysts on average. Operating Revenue- Hydroelectric- North America: $256 million compared to the $287.33 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.6% year over year. Operating Revenue- Hydroelectric- Brazil: $53 million compared to the $62.48 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.6% year over year. Operating Revenue- Hydroelectric- Colombia: $72 million compared to the $72.75 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.1% year over year. Operating Revenue- Utility-scale solar: $120 million compared to the $146.97 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.1% year over year. Revenues- Wind: $154 million versus $167.36 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.5% change. Revenues- Hydroelectric: $381 million versus $422.56 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.3% change. Operating Revenue- Distributed energy & sustainable solutions: $61 million compared to the $77.58 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -24.7% year over year. Operating Revenue- Sustainable solutions: $114 million compared to the $119.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. View all Key Company Metrics for Brookfield Renewable here>>>
Shares of Brookfield Renewable have returned -4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
