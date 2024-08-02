Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Brookfield Renewable (BEP) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (BEP - Free Report) reported $830 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.4%. EPS of -$0.28 for the same period compares to -$0.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -9.32% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $915.31 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.13, the EPS surprise was -315.38%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Brookfield Renewable performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Actual Generation - Hydroelectric - North America

    : 2,987 GWh versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 3,414.19 GWh.

  • Actual Generation - Wind - Total

    : 2,108 GWh versus 2,224.41 GWh estimated by eight analysts on average.

  • Actual Generation - Solar

    : 1,109 GWh versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 1,156.9 GWh.

  • Actual Generation - Hydroelectric - Brazil

    : 1,029 GWh versus 1,028.49 GWh estimated by seven analysts on average.

  • Operating Revenue- Hydroelectric- North America

    : $256 million compared to the $287.33 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.6% year over year.

  • Operating Revenue- Hydroelectric- Brazil

    : $53 million compared to the $62.48 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.6% year over year.

  • Operating Revenue- Hydroelectric- Colombia

    : $72 million compared to the $72.75 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.1% year over year.

  • Operating Revenue- Utility-scale solar

    : $120 million compared to the $146.97 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.1% year over year.

  • Revenues- Wind

    : $154 million versus $167.36 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.5% change.

  • Revenues- Hydroelectric

    : $381 million versus $422.56 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.3% change.

  • Operating Revenue- Distributed energy & sustainable solutions

    : $61 million compared to the $77.58 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -24.7% year over year.

  • Operating Revenue- Sustainable solutions

    : $114 million compared to the $119.50 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Brookfield Renewable here>>>

Shares of Brookfield Renewable have returned -4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise