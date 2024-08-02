Back to top

Squarespace (SQSP) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Squarespace (SQSP - Free Report) reported revenue of $296.77 million, up 19.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.04, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $293 million, representing a surprise of +1.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -63.64%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.11.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Squarespace performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Unique subscriptions

    : 5 compared to the 5 average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Total bookings

    : $319.77 million versus $315.97 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Average revenue per unique subscription (ARPUS)

    : $225.45 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $231.49.

  • Annual run-rate revenue (ARRR)

    : $1.18 billion compared to the $1.16 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Gross Merchandise Value (GMV)

    : $1.59 billion versus $1.71 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Revenue- Commerce

    : $81.40 million versus $79.85 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.9% change.

  • Revenue- Presence

    : $215.37 million compared to the $207.37 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.2% year over year.
Shares of Squarespace have returned +0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

