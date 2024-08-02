Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Ares Management (ARES) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2024, Ares Management (ARES - Free Report) reported revenue of $786.5 million, down 0.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.99, compared to $0.90 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $860.09 million, representing a surprise of -8.56%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.02%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.98.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ares Management performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Total

    : $275.85 billion compared to the $279.90 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

  • FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Credit Group

    : $197.09 billion versus $199.03 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

  • FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Private Equity Group

    : $12.27 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $13.74 billion.

  • FPAUM Rollforward - Ending Balance - Real Assets Group

    : $41.62 billion compared to the $41.68 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Financial Details Segments- Other fees

    : $23.08 million versus $22.67 million estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Financial Details Segments- Management fees

    : $726.11 million versus $726.59 million estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Financial Details Segments- Performance income-realized

    : $109.64 million compared to the $126.16 million average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Financial Details Segments- Fee related performance revenues

    : $21.57 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.19 million.

  • Realized Income- Secondaries Group

    : $31.68 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $26.98 million.

  • Realized Income- Real Assets Group

    : $42.22 million versus $52.93 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Realized Income- Private Equity Group

    : $10.31 million versus $20.80 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Realized Income- Credit Group

    : $407.90 million compared to the $408.38 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Ares Management have returned +7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

