Berry Global (BERY) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Berry Global (BERY - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.16 billion, down 2.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.18, compared to $1.90 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.21 billion, representing a surprise of -1.44%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.39%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.03.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Berry Global performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Health, Hygiene & Specialties

    : $647 million compared to the $654.38 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.5% year over year.

  • Net Sales- Consumer Packaging- North America

    : $831 million versus $821.02 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.1% change.

  • Net Sales- Consumer Packaging- International

    : $959 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $995.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.4%.

  • Operating EBITDA- Health, Hygiene & Specialties

    : $85 million compared to the $90.69 million average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Operating EBITDA- Consumer Packaging- North America

    : $171 million versus $159.28 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Operating EBITDA- Consumer Packaging- International

    : $171 million versus $175.46 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Berry Global have returned +11.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

