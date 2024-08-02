Back to top

PPL (PPL) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

PPL (PPL - Free Report) reported $1.88 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.2%. EPS of $0.38 for the same period compares to $0.29 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.71% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.91 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.31, the EPS surprise was +22.58%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how PPL performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Electricity Delivered - Pennsylvania (PA) Regulated

    : 8,587 GWh versus the two-analyst average estimate of 8,249.03 GWh.

  • Electricity Delivered - Total

    : 15,875 GWh versus 13,715.46 GWh estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Electricity Delivered - Kentucky (KY) Regulated

    : 7,288 GWh versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5,466.44 GWh.
Shares of PPL have returned +10.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

