Magna (MGA) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Magna (MGA - Free Report) reported $10.96 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.2%. EPS of $1.35 for the same period compares to $1.50 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.11 billion, representing a surprise of -1.36%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -7.53%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.46.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Magna performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- Body Exteriors & Structures

    : $4.47 billion compared to the $4.59 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.7% year over year.

  • Sales- Power & Vision

    : $3.93 billion versus $3.97 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.4% change.

  • Sales- Complete Vehicles

    : $1.24 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.26 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.6%.

  • Sales- Corporate and Other

    : -$130 million versus -$146.33 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.8% change.

  • Sales- Seating Systems

    : $1.46 billion compared to the $1.51 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.2% year over year.

  • Adjusted EBIT- Body Exteriors & Structures

    : $341 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $370.61 million.

  • Adjusted EBIT- Power & Vision

    : $198 million versus $213.99 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Adjusted EBIT- Seating Systems

    : $53 million versus $51.51 million estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Adjusted EBIT- Complete Vehicles

    : $20 million compared to the $5.55 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Adjusted EBIT- Corporate & Other

    : -$35 million versus -$9.41 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Magna have returned +1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

