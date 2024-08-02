Cinemark (CNK) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Cinemark Holdings (
CNK Quick Quote CNK - Free Report) reported $734.2 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 22.1%. EPS of $0.32 for the same period compares to $0.80 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.91% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $693.22 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07, the EPS surprise was +357.14%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Cinemark performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Average ticket price - U.S. Operating Segment: $9.88 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.79. Average ticket price - International Operating Segment: $3.75 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.06. Concession revenues per patron - U.S. Operating Segment: $7.95 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.85. Attendance - International Operating Segment: 20.9 million versus 18.71 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- International Operating Segment- Admissions: $78.40 million versus $75.92 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25.3% change. Revenue- U.S. Operating Segment- Admissions: $287.40 million versus $271.33 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -23% change. Revenue- U.S. Operating Segment- Other: $53.20 million versus $47.39 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.4% change. Revenue- U.S. Operating Segment- Concession: $231.40 million versus $217.50 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21.9% change. Revenue- International Operating Segment- Other: $22.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $20.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.9%. Revenue- Admissions: $365.80 million versus $349.10 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -23.5% change. Revenue- Other: $75.50 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $70.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.6%. Revenue- Concession: $292.90 million compared to the $273.97 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.6% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Cinemark here>>>
Shares of Cinemark have returned +8.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Cinemark (CNK) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Cinemark Holdings (CNK - Free Report) reported $734.2 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 22.1%. EPS of $0.32 for the same period compares to $0.80 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.91% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $693.22 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07, the EPS surprise was +357.14%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Cinemark performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Cinemark here>>>
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Average ticket price - U.S. Operating Segment: $9.88 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.79.
Average ticket price - International Operating Segment: $3.75 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.06.
Concession revenues per patron - U.S. Operating Segment: $7.95 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.85.
Attendance - International Operating Segment: 20.9 million versus 18.71 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Revenue- International Operating Segment- Admissions: $78.40 million versus $75.92 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25.3% change.
Revenue- U.S. Operating Segment- Admissions: $287.40 million versus $271.33 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -23% change.
Revenue- U.S. Operating Segment- Other: $53.20 million versus $47.39 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.4% change.
Revenue- U.S. Operating Segment- Concession: $231.40 million versus $217.50 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21.9% change.
Revenue- International Operating Segment- Other: $22.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $20.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.9%.
Revenue- Admissions: $365.80 million versus $349.10 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -23.5% change.
Revenue- Other: $75.50 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $70.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.6%.
Revenue- Concession: $292.90 million compared to the $273.97 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.6% year over year.
Shares of Cinemark have returned +8.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.