Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Cinemark (CNK) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Cinemark Holdings (CNK - Free Report) reported $734.2 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 22.1%. EPS of $0.32 for the same period compares to $0.80 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.91% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $693.22 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07, the EPS surprise was +357.14%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cinemark performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average ticket price - U.S. Operating Segment

    : $9.88 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.79.

  • Average ticket price - International Operating Segment

    : $3.75 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.06.

  • Concession revenues per patron - U.S. Operating Segment

    : $7.95 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.85.

  • Attendance - International Operating Segment

    : 20.9 million versus 18.71 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Revenue- International Operating Segment- Admissions

    : $78.40 million versus $75.92 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25.3% change.

  • Revenue- U.S. Operating Segment- Admissions

    : $287.40 million versus $271.33 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -23% change.

  • Revenue- U.S. Operating Segment- Other

    : $53.20 million versus $47.39 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.4% change.

  • Revenue- U.S. Operating Segment- Concession

    : $231.40 million versus $217.50 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21.9% change.

  • Revenue- International Operating Segment- Other

    : $22.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $20.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.9%.

  • Revenue- Admissions

    : $365.80 million versus $349.10 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -23.5% change.

  • Revenue- Other

    : $75.50 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $70.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.6%.

  • Revenue- Concession

    : $292.90 million compared to the $273.97 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.6% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Cinemark here>>>

Shares of Cinemark have returned +8.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise