Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Chatham Lodging (CLDT) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Chatham Lodging (CLDT - Free Report) reported $86.48 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.4%. EPS of $0.39 for the same period compares to $0.15 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $85.48 million, representing a surprise of +1.17%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Chatham Lodging performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Room

    : $79.04 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $78.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2%.

  • Revenue- Reimbursable costs from related parties

    : $0.28 million compared to the $0.33 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -24.7% year over year.

  • Net Income (loss) attributable to per common shareholders (Diluted)

    : $0.10 versus $0.07 estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Chatham Lodging here>>>

Shares of Chatham Lodging have returned +3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (CLDT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise