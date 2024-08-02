Frontier Communications (FYBR) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, Frontier Communications (
FYBR Quick Quote FYBR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.48 billion, up 2.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.49, compared to -$0.01 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.40% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.11, the EPS surprise was -345.45%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Frontier Communications performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Broadband customer metrics - Broadband customers: 3.01 million versus 2.99 million estimated by two analysts on average. Broadband Net Adds - Business - Fiber: 2 thousand versus 3.96 thousand estimated by two analysts on average. Broadband Customers - Consumer - Fiber: 2.05 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.04 million. Broadband Customers - Business - Fiber: 134 thousand compared to the 135.96 thousand average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Revenue from contracts with customers: $1.47 billion versus $1.44 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.7% change. Revenue- Subsidy and other revenue: $14 million compared to the $16.62 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -33.3% year over year. Revenue- Video services: $88 million compared to the $90.14 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.4% year over year. Revenue- Fiber- Consumer: $523 million versus $520.52 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +41.7% change. Revenue- Other: $83 million compared to the $86.11 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.7% year over year. Revenue- Revenue from contracts with customers- Fiber: $840 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $811.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.6%. Revenue- Revenue from contracts with customers- Copper: $626 million compared to the $621.26 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.2% year over year. Revenue- Fiber- Business and Wholesale: $317 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $291.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.6%.
Shares of Frontier Communications have returned +10.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
Broadband customer metrics - Broadband customers: 3.01 million versus 2.99 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Broadband Net Adds - Business - Fiber: 2 thousand versus 3.96 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.
Broadband Customers - Consumer - Fiber: 2.05 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.04 million.
Broadband Customers - Business - Fiber: 134 thousand compared to the 135.96 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
Revenue- Revenue from contracts with customers: $1.47 billion versus $1.44 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.7% change.
Revenue- Subsidy and other revenue: $14 million compared to the $16.62 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -33.3% year over year.
Revenue- Video services: $88 million compared to the $90.14 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.4% year over year.
Revenue- Fiber- Consumer: $523 million versus $520.52 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +41.7% change.
Revenue- Other: $83 million compared to the $86.11 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.7% year over year.
Revenue- Revenue from contracts with customers- Fiber: $840 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $811.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.6%.
Revenue- Revenue from contracts with customers- Copper: $626 million compared to the $621.26 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.2% year over year.
Revenue- Fiber- Business and Wholesale: $317 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $291.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.6%.
Shares of Frontier Communications have returned +10.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.