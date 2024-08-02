Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Moog (MOG.A) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Moog (MOG.A - Free Report) reported $904.74 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.4%. EPS of $1.91 for the same period compares to $1.37 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.84% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $879.77 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.75, the EPS surprise was +9.14%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Moog performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Military Aircraft

    : $207.18 million versus $193.03 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Net Sales- Industrial

    : $249.78 million compared to the $228.80 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.2% year over year.

  • Net Sales- Space and Defense

    : $258.41 million compared to the $256.79 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.6% year over year.

  • Net Sales- Commercial Aircraft

    : $189.37 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $207.60 million.

  • Operating profit / (loss)- Space and Defense

    : $32.64 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $33.71 million.

  • Operating profit / (loss)- Commercial Aircraft

    : $24.37 million versus $23.10 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Operating profit / (loss)- Military Aircraft

    : $23.97 million versus $22.83 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Operating profit / (loss)- Industrial

    : $24.41 million compared to the $28.49 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Moog have returned +11.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

