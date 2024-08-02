Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Linde (LIN) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Linde (LIN - Free Report) reported $8.27 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.8%. EPS of $3.85 for the same period compares to $3.57 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.33 billion, representing a surprise of -0.80%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.58%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.79.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Linde performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- EMEA

    : $2.09 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.15 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.2%.

  • Sales- APAC

    : $1.66 billion compared to the $1.71 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.5% year over year.

  • Sales- Other

    : $320 million compared to the $328.58 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.5% year over year.

  • Sales- Americas

    : $3.66 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.62 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.2%.

  • Sales- Engineering

    : $544 million versus $540.07 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.9% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Linde here>>>

Shares of Linde have returned +4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Linde PLC (LIN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise