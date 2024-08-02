Back to top

Compared to Estimates, M/A-Com (MTSI) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, M/A-Com (MTSI - Free Report) reported revenue of $190.49 million, up 28.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.66, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $190.16 million, representing a surprise of +0.17%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.66.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how M/A-Com performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue by Primary Markets- Telecommunications

    : $50.58 million versus $48.02 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31.9% change.

  • Revenue by Primary Markets- Industrial & Defense

    : $90.91 million versus $92.92 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.8% change.

  • Revenue by Primary Markets- Data Center

    : $49 million versus $49.21 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +84% change.
Shares of M/A-Com have returned -11% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

