Compared to Estimates, Asbury Automotive (ABG) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Asbury Automotive Group (ABG - Free Report) reported $4.25 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.5%. EPS of $6.40 for the same period compares to $8.95 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.67% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.36 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $7.31, the EPS surprise was -12.45%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Asbury Automotive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Unit sales - New vehicle

    : 42,679 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 45,557.

  • Unit sales - Used vehicle retail

    : 38,534 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 39,470.

  • Average selling price - New vehicle

    : $50.73 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $49.65 billion.

  • Unit sales - Used vehicle retail - same store

    : 30,371 versus 33,001 estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Average Gross profit per unit - Total new vehicle

    : $3.63 billion versus $3.67 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Average Gross profit per unit - Used vehicle retail

    : $1.46 billion versus $1.63 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Revenues- New vehicle

    : $2.16 billion versus $2.27 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.4% change.

  • Revenues- Used vehicle

    : $1.31 billion versus $1.28 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.1% change.

  • Revenues- Parts and service

    : $580.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $629.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.4%.

  • Revenues- Finance and insurance net

    : $192.40 million versus $203.36 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.7% change.

  • Revenues- Used vehicle- Retail

    : $1.17 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.14 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.2%.

  • Revenues- Used vehicle- Wholesale

    : $140.90 million compared to the $148.31 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +49.9% year over year.
Shares of Asbury Automotive have returned +16.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

