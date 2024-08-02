Back to top

Image: Bigstock

CBOE (CBOE) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, CBOE Global (CBOE - Free Report) reported revenue of $513.8 million, up 10% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.15, compared to $1.78 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $513.82 million, representing no surprise. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.90%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.11.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how CBOE performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Revenue Per Contract by Product - Futures

    : $1.76 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.78.

  • Average Daily Volume by company Options - Multi-listed options

    : 10.37 million compared to the 10.68 million average estimate based on five analysts.

  • Average daily volume - Total company Options

    : 14.38 million compared to the 14.6 million average estimate based on five analysts.

  • Average Revenue Per Contract by Product - Options - Index options

    : $0.90 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.90.

  • Revenues- Market data fees

    : $73.70 million compared to the $75.41 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.3% year over year.

  • Revenues- Access and capacity fees

    : $90.50 million versus $92 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.1% change.

  • Revenues- Other revenue

    : $26.30 million compared to the $24.19 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +52% year over year.

  • Revenues less cost of revenues- Net transaction and clearing fees

    : $374 million compared to the $374.87 million average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Revenues- Regulatory fees

    : $85.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $49.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +93.5%.

  • Revenues- Futures- Transaction and clearing fees

    : $28.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $27.11 million.

  • Revenues- Transaction and clearing fees

    : $697.60 million compared to the $737.28 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.7% year over year.

  • Revenues- Global FX - Transaction and Clearing Fees

    : $17.10 million versus $16.59 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of CBOE have returned +8.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

