Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Fox Factory Holding (FOXF) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, Fox Factory Holding (FOXF - Free Report) reported revenue of $348.49 million, down 13% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.38, compared to $1.21 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.55% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $346.58 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34, the EPS surprise was +11.76%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Fox Factory Holding performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Aftermarket Applications Group

    : $107.13 million versus $109.40 million estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Net Sales- Powered Vehicles Group

    : $117.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $124 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16%.

  • Net Sales- Specialty Sports Group

    : $123.57 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $112.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.8%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Fox Factory Holding here>>>

Shares of Fox Factory Holding have returned +2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise